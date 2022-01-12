Human rights advocates said that the Quebec government‘s proposal to make unvaccinated adults pay an additional tax puts marginalized groups and the poor at greater risk during the pandemic.
On Tuesday, Quebec Premier Francois Legault announced that the province will introduce a ‘significant’ health care penalty for those who refuse to get the COVID vaccine as the spread of the Omicron variant continues to overwhelm hospitals.
Dr. Nazeem Muajarine, Professor of Community Health and Epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan said that the policy of imposing a tax penalty against unvaccinated will backfire among low-income individuals and those who distrust the system.
“We know that it can further undermine public trust in governments or just the confidence in the vaccine,” said Paul Bailey, Executive Director of Black Health Alliance. Bailey said that the proposed tax penalty could be problematic for those who have been hesitant to get vaccinated and communities who face historical and present-day injustices, and systematic issues preventing them from accessing the vaccine.
A survey of 2,838 respondents conducted by the Black Opportunity Fund, African Canadian Civic Engagement Council and Innovative Research Group discovered that between May 18 to June 4, 2021, there was a ’20-point’ gap between White and Black Canadians who received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Bailey explained that in parts of the country like Montreal and Toronto where there are lower income populations, there is a higher COVID burden and a smaller number of vaccinated individuals. Applying a tax will only hinder these communities dealing with poverty and other inequalities according to Bailey.
For example, First Nations, Inuit, and Metis populations have a history in Canada of being mistreated within the health care system according to Caroline Lidstone-Jones, CEO of the Indigenous Primary Health Care Council in Ontario. Lidstone-Jones said that advertising the vaccine is not beneficial for those who don’t have access to the internet where most health resources are found.
“How do you tell somebody who’s worried about meeting their basic needs, that now I’m going to charge you because you can’t even meet your basic needs,” said Lidstone-Jones. “That’s a really hard sell when somebody may be worrying about being on the streets and being able to feed themselves or their families versus getting access to a vaccine.”
