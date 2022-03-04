You all saw the fighting last night at Europe’s largest nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine a city of some 700,000. This coming Sunday evening, March 6, at 7pm I’ll be interviewing that city’s Chief Rabbi Nochum Ehrentreu. He will be speaking from the bomb shelter where he has taken refuge after personally being caught in the line of fire several times.
Rabbi Ehrentreu - born in Israel and a graduate of Montreal’s Rabbinical College of Canada - has served the Jewish community in Zaporizhzhia for some twenty years. We’re doing it through an extraordinary Zoom connection, it’s open to the public and he will be answering your questions which I’ll be moderating. The meeting ID is 814 9619 6259.
I’ll be joining Rabbi Abraham Cohen who directs the Ben Weider Memorial Lecture Series here and who did a remarkable job organizing this dramatic encounter. Our thanks also to The Suburban’s Mike Cohen for his efforts promoting this very important event. You will not want to miss this. Please share this.
