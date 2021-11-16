Quebecers 80 and older can now book their third COVID-19 vaccine on the Clic-Santé website.
On the Clic-Santé platform appointments are booked by group, as follows:
• 75 and older: Nov. 18
• 70 and older: Nov. 23
• Two doses AstraZeneca or Covishield: Nov. 25
The Quebec government also recommends a booster for people with dialysis, a weakened immune system, undergoing chemotherapy or radiotherapy, as well as those taking medication that can affect their immune system.
The news comes after a press conference at the National Assembly where Health Minister Chistian Dubé suggested that residents 80 and older are more at risk of complications if they get the virus. It is also to slow the spread of the Delta variant in residential care centres (CHSLDs) and private senior residences (RPAs). People with two doses of AstraZeneca or Covishield are also prompted to get a third dose of mRNA.
“When you get older, your immune response can be lower and last for a lower time,” explains Horacio Arruda, National Director of Public Health. “For the rest of the population, two doses is still a good thing.”
There will be mobile clinics located in CHSLDs, RPAs, RI-RTFs to facilitate appointments.
