Public daycares in Montreal and Laval could begin a four-day strike on May 3 unless negotiations resolve ongoing issues at a final conciliation meeting Thursday.
The Syndicat des travailleuses des CPE de Montreal et Laval affiliated with the CSN has already approved a strike mandate for 10 days.
The strike would affect no less than 60 childcare centre that oversee 83 facilities across Montreal and Laval.
The union wants to put pressure on employers by prematurely announcing its strike days before the final meeting.
An agreement in principle on the renewal of the collective agreements between the government and the unions that represent daycare workers was reached last winter.
The employer in Montreal and Laval was not at the negotiating table and wants to negotiate its own collective agreement with its workers.
