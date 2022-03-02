A coalition of 500 community organizations, unions, and other activist groups have asked the Quebec government to recognize housing as a right and implement a strategy to ensure this right is respected.
On Tuesday, representatives of several organizations pointed out that the right to health and food security are directly violated by the inability to find reasonable housing in the province. Additionally, the groups argued that nearly all cities across Quebec have vacancy rates of less than three percent.
“When we’re badly housed, when we’re in an unsanitary home, what about our right to health,” said CSN President Caroline Senneville. “When we spend too much of our income on housing what about our right to food security?”
The groups demand that the Quebec government admit there is a housing crisis and put in place a policy that includes robust investments directed to social housing, including co-operative, non-profit and public housing. They also demand better regulation of the private market to curb temporary tourist rentals such as Airbnb.
“Evictions are increasing and until now the government has done nothing significant, dismissing the structural measure we have been demanding,” said Véronique Laflamme, Spokesperson for the Popular Action Front in Urban Redevelopment (FAPRU).
In Quebec, nearly 200,000 households spend more than half their income on housing and 40,000 are waiting for available spots in subsidized housing. The housing shortage increases prices, while low income homes are already struggling to break even amid rising inflation.
In March 2021, 610,000 Quebecers used food banks which is a 22 per cent increase since 2019.
