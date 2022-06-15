A group of technology companies are asking the government to pause the Bill 96 requirement that immigrants must learn French within the first six months of coming to Quebec.
The companies called the requirement for newcomers to learn French within such a short time frame an ‘unrealistic deadline’ and cited that it will cause ‘enormous damage’ to the economy. Additionally, the letter states that by the time 'Francisation Quebec' is in place to help immigrants learn French, people will be discouraged to come to Quebec.
“You cannot have a vibrant Francophone society if you don’t have a prosperous economy to support it, and as it stands, Quebec’s new language law Bill 96 — An act respecting French, the official and common language of Quebec — is threatening to do enormous damage to the province’s economy,” stated the letter, organized by the Council of Canadian Innovators (CCI).
The letter was signed off by fifty business leaders who claim that the majority of technology companies in the province work with international markets and global teams. They are asking that the government come up with a better plan to support the French language and ensure that the bill does not cause ‘more harm than good’ for the Quebec economy.
