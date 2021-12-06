Quebec is paying tribute to the lives lost 32 years ago today at École Polytechnique.
White roses will be laid in front of a commemorative plaque outside of the school by Polytechnique representatives and student associations, and fourteen beams of light representing the victims will be projected into the night sky from Mount Royal.
On Dec. 6, 1989, Marc Lépine walked into École Polytechnique classrooms and opened fire, killing 14 women, and injuring many others before turning the gun on himself. This is one of the largest mass shootings in Canada. Many refer to it as an ‘anti female’ attack as Lépine targeted mainly women.
‘The order of the white rose’ awards a $30,000 scholarship to one female engineering student each year as one of Polytechnique’s commemorative activities. This year, 23-year-old Willow Dew has received the honour.
Quebec has held several tributes over the past week, today will be the final one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.