Twenty-four-year-old Kelly Bédard passed away at the McGill University Health Centre MUHC from an aggressive form of ovarian cancer, one week after being married at the hospital.
On Christmas day, Bédard tied the knot with her partner Daves Lachance in a hospital room at MUHC. Bédard had been undergoing treatment at MUHC for months to treat her cancer. She could not go through the last round of chemotherapy because the cancer had spread and there was nothing else that could be done. As her conditioned worsened, the couple decided to get married. Their children watched the ceremony on FaceTime from their home in Mont Laurier.
“My children are keeping me together. I haven’t accepted it really yet,” Lachance said. He was with his wife when she passed away on Jan. 1. Lachance said he found comfort in the fact that he was able to make their relationship official because it was something they always wanted to do.
A fundraiser called “Just a Little Bit of Magic for Kelly” was launched to help Lachance support his children financially since he cannot work due to a work-related accident. So far, a little over $17,000 has been raised.
