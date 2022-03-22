Montreal businessman Eric Boyko announced that 18 companies across Quebec have agreed to sponsor up to 1,000 Ukrainian families affected by the war.
Boyko is the President, CEO and co-founder of Stingray and explained that the companies will be helping newcomers find work, housing, and other necessities upon arrival into the province.
Other companies taking part of the initiative are Alimentation Couche-Tard, National Bank of Canada, Bombardier, Broccolini, CAE, Coveo, Groupe HELIOS, Intelcom, JPMA Global, KPMG, Novacap, Plusgrade, Pomerleau, Produits forestiers Résolu, Trans-Pro Logistique, SAJO and 5N Plus.
