A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed on Sunday night in St-Michel, at the intersection of Villeray and 20th Ave.
Police responded to a 9-1-1 call made at 9 p.m. and arrived on the scene shortly after to find the victim on the ground, with a gunshot wound to the upper body. Paramedics were unable to revive the victim and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was found near his residence, where a gunshot hole was visible through the fence and home. Police are currently searching for a suspect and the motive for the shooting remains undetermined, according to Const. Raphael Bergeron.
SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says that police will be going door to door today to get more information and that they are unsure if it is gang related. The police say that there has been an increase in gang violence involving teens.
The shooting occurred in front of two schools, whose security footage will be used by police to identify a potential suspect.
This is the 31st homicide of the year in Montreal, nearing last year’s 32.
