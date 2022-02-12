$12 mil in CERB paid out to applicants with foreign addresses

Documents tabled at the House of Commons last week reveal that the Federal government sent nearly $12 million in Canada Emergency Response Benefit CERB payments to more than 1,600 applicants with foreign addresses at the beginning of the pandemic.
By the time the CERB was replaced by a new system in September 2020, the government dished out a total of $11.9 million to 1,610 individuals who applied with mailing addresses outside of Canada.
Eligibility requirement for CERB at the time clearly stated that individuals had to reside inside Canada, although some individuals may have been out of the country or only working in Canada temporarily.
The government quickly rolled out CERB payments during lockdowns in March and April 2020 when three million jobs were lost, doing very few validation checks. In the end, they gave out $81.64 billion to 8.9 million recipients.
According to the document, 720 individuals applied with a mailing address from the United States, 90 from the United Kingdom, 80 in India and France, 60 in Australia, and 50 in Ireland, among dozens of other countries.
The Canada Revenue Agency CRA will send out over 440,000 letters to CERB recipients asking for eligibility verification after the government previously said that it would spend four years tracking down every wrongful payment.
