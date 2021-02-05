Thursday night was supposed to be a celebratory Mapping Ceremony themed “Révolution du coeur” at the Cabot Square Warming Centre for the homeless half a block from Westmount. The centre was named for Raphael Andre who died in an outdoor toilet when he had to leave the Open Door shelter due to the curfew. Instead of a celebration, it turned into another needless Montreal tragedy where so many of our most vulnerable fall through the cracks of our unfeeling bureaucracy.
The Centre is just a big tent where the homeless can stay to get some coffee and food, companionship and physical warmth. Activists working with the heavily indigenous number of homeless at Cabot Square have pleaded with the city of Montreal for three years to put some kind of Shelter there because the old Open Door location at St.Stephen’s Church had been closed for real estate development. Fourteen people have died in the Square due to the cold since then. The Plante administration decided that instead of Shelter, it would put up a hockey rink. The rink cost $100,000. The Greenleaf family of Kahnewake raised $25,000 and after a burdensome process got the city permit for the warming centre. But the permit allowed the tent to open only from 8pm to 5am. The City was asked whether it thought that cold takes a break during the day. No answer was forthcoming.
As I was speaking with image artist Annik Boivin about her presentation at around 6pm a homeless man collapsed from a bench onto the pavement 10 feet from the warming centre doors. Ten feet to warmth! The guard hired by the city did not have the key to the doors nor anybody to call. A group of us then lifted the man back onto the bench. He was semi-conscious and freezing. A few minutes later he fell a again as we tried to get an ambulance and were having trouble because we were being asked for a civic address! The location is a square - an open public space - and therefore does not have a civic number.
Exasperated, I called Police Station 12 because I knew officers there. The officer on duty got me right through to Urgences Santé and the person who answered put out an urgent call and stayed on the phone until the first responders and ambulance arrived. Within a few minutes the ambulance along with a firetruck arrived to assist the man in crisis..
Credit is due to the good people that were there and helped along with both the Station 12 officer and this Urgences Santé operator . I also have to give an emense amount of credit to the indefatigable Diane Gervais for the selfless work she does every day with the homeless of Cabot. As they put the man in the stretcher he said to Diane who was holding his hand, “I AM NOTHING”. These words were heartwrenching. Another tale of night in this city for the tragic homeless. It doesn’t ever have to be this way! If more people helped, maybe this would not be an almost nightly occurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.