The wait to receive a Covid-19 test result can be a total inconvenience. For most, a 24-hour waiting period is too long. But now with Go Test Rapide in Montreal, there is a better solution.
Go Test Rapide is a drive-thru clinic in Saint-Laurent. It costs $75 per person and results come back within 15-minutes. You don’t even need to book an appointment.
Opening hours are Monday-Friday from 8:00 am-8:00 pm, Saturday 8:00 am-6:00 pm, and Sunday 11:00 am-5:00 pm. For more information, you can visit www.gotestrapide.com.
