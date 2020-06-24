MoWest launches Fête Nationale contests

The Town of Montreal West has launched Fête Nationale contests with prizes, as there will be no local outdoor celebration this year because of COVID-19.
They include:
• "Share a video of your talent as a spoon player. Learn how to play the spoon."
• "Compose a poem on the theme of solidarity in our community and province during this pandemic."
• "Share your make-up skills in the colours of Quebec – blue and white."
To enter the contest, fill out the form available at montreal-west.ca/en/the-fete-nationale-du-quebec-a-virtual-edition/
"Entries must be received by June 24 at 4:00 p.m," says the town's advisory. "The contest is open to Montreal West residents only. Winners will be randomly selected and contacted by email. All photos submitted as part of the contest may be used on the Town of Montreal West website and Facebook page as well as in its promotional material."
The town is also urging residents to appear on their balconies at 7 p.m. to make noise in "support and solidarity for frontline workers"
