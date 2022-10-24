Shield of Athena’s recipe of the week: Chapati

This week's fabulous recipe is Chapati from an Indian kitchen.
Along with other international recipes it is part of the Shield of Athena’s new outreach campaign, ‘’For the love of women’’.
''For the Love of Women'' is the new awareness campaign launched by Shield of Athena, with the aim of informing the public about conjugal violence in honor of International Women's Day.
All recipes come from our clients are compiled in our new recipe book which can be purchased at the following link: https://shield-of-athenas-art-sale-more.myshopify.com/collections/recipes-and-stories-from-athenas-kitchen/products/recipes-and-stories-from-athenas-kitchen
Shield of Athena Montreal offices : 514-274-8117 ou 1-877-274-8117
Stay tuned each Monday for new recipes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.