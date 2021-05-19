Pre-covid, going to a live show to watch your favorite band perform was something that made for an exciting weekend. You’d sing along to the lyrics, meet likeminded people, drink a little bit, enjoy nachos, and leave feeling good. Rock n’ Roll is one of the few genres that brings out so much emotion. It is authentic, spontaneous, and in many cases, more enjoyable in concert than your earbuds. There is an immediacy to it that feeds off the crowd.
Over the years, Montreal has become a central hub for rock enthusiasts with popular radio stations like 97.7 Hits FM and summer festivals like Heavy Montreal. But since the pandemic took shape, the talented artists behind the music had to pivot like everyone else.
“Before the pandemic, we were playing shows every weekend, writing songs, preparing for tours, and living the life,” Mike Mosquitolini said, bassist for The Sunset Drip. “So, it wasn’t an easy transition to go from that to nothing. We had to reevaluate what it meant to be a band. But through it all, we found a way to manage. Our relationship with music now is even stronger.”
“After the first lockdown happened, we really needed to adapt and put things more into focus,” Brandon Gear told us, guitarist and vocalist for The Sunset Drip. “And it just made us question ourselves. Should we continue or give up? It was tough not being able to play shows. But we put so much time, money, and effort into doing what we love that we had to adjust. So, we began doing live streams, social media marketing, and virtually connecting with our loyal fanbase. At the end of the day, we’re doing it for the music. That’s the bottom line.”
Undeniably, the musicians The Suburban talked to showed passion and resilience. They weren’t ready to quit producing music since it was the only thing that kept them going. Genuinely, they had a responsibility to their craft which couldn’t be abandoned. To their credit, a lot of talented artists found each other in Montreal. Anthony Valmora — drummer of The Flows — found that there was good that came out of different ideas, interpretations, and collaboration in general. But the most definitive example came from Alice Slick — guitarist and vocalist for the Scarlet Wives.
“We’re creatives for a reason. The pandemic didn’t change that and never will,” Alice said. “It motivated us to write better music, record, promote online, and experiment. I also look at it this way: Covid made people chose one of three paths. Either they gave up, gave it their all to what they loved more than ever, or they pursued something different. We decided to continue going because we thought the worst thing we could’ve done was be something we were not.”
Even with the darkness and many other factors working against them, these musicians have certainly done a great job nurturing their sound. But if there is one takeaway, it is the reality that collaboration is a lot more efficient than individualism. A lot of these Montreal based artists have come together to support each other — forming initiatives like Laukhaus Records and other indie labels to help spread the word on EPs, music videos, and release dates. It goes to show how far music can go. So, if you see a musician, singer, or a band on social media trying to be heard, give them a quick listen. Encourage them. Never underestimate what your support can do for artists.
