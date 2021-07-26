Why are dogs scared of thunderstorms?

Dogs are often afraid of thunder simply because they don’t know what it is. Like fireworks, thunder is loud, unpredictable and often brings unexpected flashes of light. There are many reasons dogs may have astraphobia, or “thunder phobia,” though.
Astraphobia can affect both humans and animals. According to Dr. Ragen T.S. McGowan, behavior research scientist at Purina, a pet food brand, “Depending on a dog’s personality and past experiences, different parts of a thunderstorm can cause fear or anxiety.”
As with fireworks, it could be the noise or the flashes of lights. “There’s usually more buildup before a thunderstorm than with fireworks (changes in the barometric pressure, high winds, rain, hail and/or lightning), thus dogs might learn to expect thunder,” she adds. This can cause anxiety before the storm even hits.
Some are triggered by a change in their daily routine. Others have more sensitive hearing. Many dogs can sense the changes in air pressure or may hear the low-frequency rumblings of thunder long before humans can. According to some veterinarians, dogs may also experience shocks from the build-up of static electricity that accompanies thunderstorms.
If your dog has astraphobia, or storm anxiety, there are several things you can do to help keep it calm when a storm is on the horizon.
Stay calm
The best thing to do is to remain calm around your dog during a thunderstorm. Making a big fuss only proves to it that there is a good reason to panic. “Dogs look at us for reassurance. So, showing them we are calm and relaxed is likely to help the dog understand there is no real danger,” explains Dr. McGowan.
Create a safe space
Give your dog a safe indoor space to go when he’s scared. “If your dog is crate-trained, it may feel most secure in its crate with a nice chew toy to occupy his time,” says Dr. McGowan. Cover wire crates with a blanket to help absorb the sound and leave the door open so it doesn’t feel trapped. If your dog doesn’t have a crate or isn’t used to it, try creating a safe place. Close the blinds or curtains of any windows so it can’t see outside.
Distract it
Turn on the TV or calming music to drown out the noise. If it’s feeling playful, grab its toys and have some fun with. Be sure to reward it with its favorite treats, too. “Really, do what you can to create positive associations with the sound of thunder,” suggests Dr. McGowan.
Prepare for the next storm
Try desensitizing your dog to the sounds of thunder. Play those sounds quietly in the background as you play games or give him treats.
“[Do this] around the time when good things happen, like dinner, play time or going for a walk,” explains Dr. McGowan. “If your dog is reacting in a positive manner, then you can gradually increase the volume of the noises at a pace that your dog is comfortable with.” Over the course of a few weeks to months, this can help it associate the sounds of thunderstorms with happy times.
Talk to your veterinarian
Your veterinarian is the best person to talk to when it comes to dogs and thunder. They may recommend a vest, shirt or wrap that applies light, constant compression. This can help alleviate anxiety (similar to calming a baby with swaddling). If your dog’s storm anxiety is severe, ask your veterinarian for alternative remedies to help it feel calmer.
Remember to practice positive reinforcement with your dog. Don’t scold or punish him for his thunder phobia—his behavior is the result of fear, not disobedience. — purina.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.