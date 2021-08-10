Animals hold a special place in our hearts, whether they are in our homes as pets or found around our neighbourhoods and communities. But what should you do if you lose your pet to ensure their safe return, or if you encounter an injured wild animal?
Anita Kapuscinska, the Senior Advisor of Corporate Development and Media Relations at the SPCA, said that prevention is key when it comes to lost pets.
“Keep cats indoors, and make sure your animal is well identified with a microchip and a tag with a phone number — that way it’s much easier and faster to find your animal if they do end up getting lost,” she explained. “If your animal is found and brought to a shelter or vet clinic, they’ll scan your animal and be able to locate you as the owner right away.”
If you do happen to lose your pet, Kapuscinska said you should contact the animal shelter that serves your area immediately so a lost report can be opened. “Every borough is served by a certain animal service organization, so it’s important to know who serves your area. You can call your city to find out or visit spca.com to see if there is an SPCA near you.”
Post a photo and description of your animal on a local Facebook page to get social media attention. Kapuscinska said cities often have neighbourhood watch groups and classified ads as well.
“You can also print posters in colour and laminate them if you are posting them outside,” she added. “Speak with your neighbours. They can help be your eyes and ears. And search the neighbourhood at different times of the day.”
When it comes to lost cats, you can spread used kitty litter around your lawn or put it in front of your home. The smell could attract your cat. “And if you suspect that your animal was stolen as opposed to being lost, contact local police station or public security.”
But what should residents do if they find an injured wild animal, such as a bird, hare, or squirrel? When it comes to baby animals, Kapuscinska advised that it may be better to just let them be.
“Assess the situation before intervening,” she said. “A lot of people are well-intentioned when they find baby wildlife and they don’t know what to do, but more often than not, mom is there and waiting for you to leave to tend to her babies.”
If you see visible injuries, like blood or fractures, intervention would be appropriate. But it’s about finding a balance and assessing whether the animal does actually need help.
The SPCA has partnered with different wildlife organizations and rehabilitation centres to help deal with incoming wild animals. In fact, in the last year, they’ve seen a substantial increase in the number of wildlife that are coming into their shelters. From January until July, the SPCA has received 20 per cent more animals than the same time last year, taking in 2,190 wild animals.
If you find an injured animal and you’re not sure what to do, you can call the SPCA and ask them your questions. “People are helping us so that we can help more animals,” Kapuscinska said.
