Winter can be treacherous and dangerous to stroll around in, but our furry friends don’t know that, and they still need regular walks for exercise. It’s important that you not only take certain safety precautions for your dog but for yourself as well. Icy sidewalk and road conditions cause the threat of slipping or falling, and reduced daylight hours mean that you could be out and about when it’s darker, which also poses certain risks. Take certain measures and you can help ensure that you and your pup are warm, safe, and sound while walking outdoors no matter what the circumstances are.
When it comes to your dog’s wellbeing, you want to make sure they are adequately protected from the elements. Their needs could vary depending on their breed, size, and coat. “Every dog has a different tolerance for weather,” explained Christina Jez, a professional dog-walker and the owner of Walks & Wags. “Some dogs are sensitive to everything, so booties are a must for many of them.” There are simple rubber balloon-like booties that create a thin waterproof layer between your dog’s paws and the ground. It helps keep their feet away from the elements along with the salt and sand. “For a tougher, rougher dog, there are running shoe booties that have a rubber sole and can Velcro around the ankle. It gives them good grip on the ice and provides them with protection from cold and salt.”
Not all canines are keen on wearing boots, in which case Jez suggested dog-specific waxes or balms for their paws, which acts like a shield against moisture. “There are some breeds that get cold very easily, like a greyhound, so those dogs would need a little jacket too.”
It’s just an important that you safeguard yourself while walking your pet outside, particularly in wintertime. Jez recommended getting add-ons for boots that have spikes to increase traction (these are also called cleats or grippers). They’re a must, she said, especially after an ice storm. “If you have a big dog who might pull you, you’ll go flying, and sometimes you don’t see the patches of ice. These will give you some grip and save you from so many falls.”
If you are walking your dog early in the morning before sunrise or after dark, it’s imperative that you have reflectors for both you and your animal. This could include a reflective vest or headlamp for yourself, or a dog necklace with a light that flashes. “People just don’t see you as well when it’s dark out, and there is so much more darkness in winter,” Jez said.
And, in the end, if it’s too dangerous to go out, she said to stay in. “Your dog can still get some form of exercise with an activity inside, like a rubber cone that’s stuffed [with treats] or puzzle mats,” she explained. “It gives them mental stimulation, which will tire them out as well.”
