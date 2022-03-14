Things to avoid when washing your dog

Bathing your dog is definitely a labor of love. Here are some things to avoid when it comes to doing bath time properly:
Not drying them enoughPets with thick double coats take a long time to dry, so avoid bathing them on icy days or invest in a doggy dry vacuum that extracts moisture through a vacuum while washing the dog’s hair.
Water in the ears
Avoid spraying water into your dog’s ears and instead wipe them clean with a damp cloth. Excessive water in the ears creates the perfect moist and warm environment for bacteria and yeast growth. The last thing you want to deal with is an ear infection. If your dog is fidgeting during bath time, you can block their ears with some cotton balls.
Overbathing your dogRegular bathing might seem like a good idea, but there is also the danger of bathing your pup too often, as it can dry out their skin. Sebum, a mixture of fatty acid, is the oily substance that is secreted into the hair follicles and onto the skin. It is the food that feeds the skin to keep it soft and moist. Sebum also has antibiotic properties. Over washing your dog with harmful soap will strip the body of this essential fatty acid. As a result, your pet’s hair will become dry and dull, affecting the skin below it.
Using human shampoo or dish soap
Just because it’s good enough for you doesn’t mean it’s good enough for your pup. Human shampoos and products often have a high level of acidity for canine skin and coat. The pH level of your dog’s skin is different from your human skin and using your products can dry their fur. Intense fragrances or chemicals will also be harmful. Avoid dish soaps unless your dog has been rolling around in oil-based toxins or sap.
This is an excerpt from the article, “How often should you wash your dog?” by Lily Velez — https://www.honestpaws.com/blog/how-often-wash-a-dog/
