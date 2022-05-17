Pets can improve your mental wellbeing

Pets, whether furry, feathered, or scaly, add so much to our lives. They're there to greet us when we come home, snuggle with us when we need a little TLC, and provide loyal companionship. While we know how our pets can bring a smile to our faces, licensed psychologist Anna Maria Tosco, also known as our blogger the Sassy Psychologist, said that there's real science behind the mood boost that our faithful friends give us.
"In traditional treatment of depression, you have to place in your schedule activities that will cause mastery and pleasure," she explained.
These two factors are imperative to helping people cope with feelings of sadness, loneliness, and hopelessness, and pets can help us achieve both. "In terms of mastery, having a pet allows you to engage in certain chores – you have to take care of them, and this can allow for feelings of mastery, like, I’m doing something good,” Tosco said.
She then added that when it comes to providing pleasure, people often underestimate the kind of good that can come out of engaging activities, like those associated with caring for a pet.
“It doesn’t just make you happy — it’s what’s going on underneath the skin that is beautiful,” she said. “There are chemicals that are released that facilitate happy emotions, and when we engage in anything that brings us pleasure, like getting a pet, it facilitates positive emotions. The more you engage in those activities that bring you pleasure, the more the brain and body get used to it and the body will start to produce those chemicals more easily as time goes on, thereby lessening depression.”
In other words, the happiness you feel from a pet can become a habit, setting your brain on “happy mode” for longer periods of time.
The wonderful thing about owning an animal is that they help to put meaning into your life because they are completely dependent on you. They also show you that you can do things, like be responsible and nurture another living thing. It also gives you a regular routine to follow and it encourages you to be efficient. All of this translates into more self-confidence and, therefore, being more content with life overall.
“Depression is tied to helplessness and hopelessness and having a pet can make you feel like you have a little more power and control over the things that you do,” Tosco said. “The helpless and hopelessness is treated with empowerment, and it is fought off by feelings of choice.”
So go give your pup, kitty, or even hamster a little affection, and if you don't have a pet, consider adopting one from a shelter. You won't only be making their lives better but bringing something special into your own life too. And you deserve it.
