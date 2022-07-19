Perception is everything: New book examines how animals see the world

My television and radio are most often tuned to news and public affairs stations or podcasts and every now and then, a segment or an interview stops me in my tracks to watch or listen with more intense interest. This happened a few weeks ago when Pulitzer Prize–winning science journalist Ed Yong was interviewed on National Public Radio (NPR) about his latest book, An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal The Hidden Realms Around Us. In it, Yong looks at how animals perceive their environment in radically different ways than we do.
Most humans experience the world through five senses — sight, sound, smell, taste, and touch — which is not necessarily so for other creatures. For example, certain rattlesnakes can sense the infrared radiation given off by warm-blooded prey; bats, dolphins, and other toothed whales can hear ultra-high-pitched sounds and can navigate through echolocation; bees that can see ultraviolet perceive flowers very differently; and birds can probably see 100 times more colors than we humans.
“If all those animals were in the same room as me now — if somehow, I had a rattlesnake and a dolphin and a bat and all the rest with me here — we would be existing in the same physical space, but we would all have a radically dissimilar experience of that shared reality,” said Yong, a staff member at The Atlantic magazine.
The same applies to our pets. Cats and dogs do not rely on the same senses we do, but because they live with us, too many of us expect them to react to the same stimuli and behave in ways familiar to us.
“When we walk down the street, there will always be moments when my dog will grind to a halt and explore some super interesting patch of pavement that just looks completely nondescript to me,” said Yong. “To him, it abounds with interesting scents, like dogs that have walked past in the street before us. He can sense people he knows around corners before I can see them arriving. And to him, these streets are constantly changing. They're full of new information, even though, to my eyes, they seem constant and mundane.”
Being aware of these different sensitivities should then always affect the decisions we make for our pets. “So many dog owners spend a lot of time yanking their dogs away from things that they're sniffing. Owners treat walks as simply a means of exercise, but walks are also a means of exploration. And I think if you drag dogs away from using their primary sense, it affects their psychology. They become less happy, more anxious.”
Yong also delves into the consequences of sensory pollution, how animals feel pain, perceive heat and cold, and much, much more, with hope that the book sparks curiosity to learn more about their sensory worlds, and sparks a bit more empathy with our fellow creatures.
An Immense World is published by Penguin Random House
