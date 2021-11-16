Not all pet foods are created equally

The pet industry is booming – with more people working from home than ever before, families have been more willing to get a cat or a dog seeing as how they are more available to take care of and train their animals. What we feed our pets has a big impact on many things – it not only affects the physical health of a dog or cat, but it can also influence their behaviour, mood, and overall mental wellbeing too.
“When selecting a pet food, it is important that pet parents consider high quality, complete and balanced formulas that are intended for their pets’ appropriate life stage,” explained Dr. Victoria Carmella, Blue Buffalo’s Director of Veterinary Services. “I also recommend that pet parents consult with their veterinarian to ensure they are meeting any specific nutritional needs of their pets with the formula they are feeding.”
Because there are so many food options out there, pet owners should do their homework and compare the different types and brands. “The care we put into choosing the food we buy for our pets is crucial – their nutrition is a key aspect to their happiness and health,” said Paul Shenouda, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Wilder Harrier, a dog food company with a head office in Saint-Laurent. They sell protein-alternative dog foods and treats. “Even the most cheerful dogs can be negatively affected by their diet. For example, it can cause a lack of energy or difficult digestion. Pets can’t tell us how they are feeling, so we must be even more mindful to give them foods that are best for their wellbeing. The new generation of pet owners are willing to invest and spend more resources in assuring that their pets have the best health, because they are now considered a part of the family.”
So, how should one navigate the dizzying array of options out there? Shenouda broke them all down: “Raw food can help keep a varied diet and maximize the pet’s interest but is more cumbersome, as you need to freeze these products, it’s less practical for feeding our pets while on-the-go, and it represents a higher risk of contaminants,” he said. “Wet food tends to be well appreciated by pets but might not be optimal for digestion of all pets. Dry food options are very practical, safe, and reliable, but might be less palatable for some animals. The goal is to understand one’s constraints and our pet’s preference to choose the best feeding option.”
He was also quick to remind pet owners that these options are not mutually exclusive. So, rather than stick to just one type of food, you could add some raw food to your pet’s kibble from time to time. Switch it up, the experts say. “Pets typically eat the same food every day, so it’s critical that whatever they are fed is the highest quality formula possible,” Carmella said. “Not all pet foods offer the same nutritional benefits and high-quality ingredients, so I would encourage any pet parent do a bit of research to learn about different brands and recipe offerings available for their pet.”
