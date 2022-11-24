More than $500,000 raised for the MIRA Foundation

The eighth edition of the Mondou Mondon campaign for the MIRA foundation raised a total of $500,000. It was held in the 80 Mondou stores across Quebec as well as online at Mondou.com, from September 29 to November 13. This brings the total amount of donations raised for MIRA, which provides dogs and service dogs, to more than $3 million since the launch of this initiative in 2015.
The presentation of the cheque took place during special day of activities held at Mondou’s head office in Anjou, with veterinarians, animal health specialists, trainers, beneficiaries, foster families, as well as Mondou and Mira team representatives in attendance. A number of Mira-themed activities were on display, including a blindfolded obstacle course, dog training, veterinary and animal care, as well as a dog-petting zone.
This year, Mondou invited the public to participate in the initiative though various means, either by visiting one of the Mondou stores or by visiting Mondou.com.
Depending on the product purchased, all or part of the profits were directed towards MIRA, which trains dogs and assists their foster families, trainers and beneficiaries, among other things. In addition, Mondou also donates more than 110 tonnes of food each year to the Mira Foundation — which does not receive government subsidies — to help feed its guide dogs and service dogs.
“Once again, we would like to warmly thank our partners, suppliers, collaborators and employees, as well as Quebecers for their overwhelming generosity which has enabled us to support Mira for many years now,” stated Pierre Leblanc, Mondou’s general manager. “The organization contributes to the quality of life and well-being of thousands of individuals with visual or physical impairments or with autism spectrum disorders. This outpouring of generosity is all the more remarkable, considering that each and every one has to cope with an economic environment marked by inflation and the increasing cost of living.”
Founded in 1938, Mondou is a Quebec-based, family-run business that provides products, services, and advice intended for the health and well-being of pets of all kinds.
