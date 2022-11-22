Into the wild: The rules of having exotic animals

It may seem enticing to get an exotic animal as a pet – they’re unique and can be a lot of fun to interact with. However, there are a lot of things people may not realize when bringing a more unusual animal into your home.
Montreal has bylaws in place that allow for particular species to be domesticated. They also don’t allow others. Only mammals like dogs, cats, rabbits, ferrets, small rodents, and hedgehogs that are born into captivity can be raised in a home. Certain birds and reptiles are permitted too. But animals such as alligators, crocodiles, and venomous snakes and lizards are prohibited to own. The same goes for lizards whose length, at adult age, reaches more than two metres, and snakes whose length, at adult age, reaches more than three metres. Turtles in the Trionychidae family, along with marine turtles, are also forbidden.
Exotic animals require a lot of individualized care. They have very specific diets that need to be adhered to, and some of them consume large quantities of food. They need an environment that is unique to their species, and if they don’t have this, they could experience behavioural changes, some of which may be more defensive or aggressive. Providing them with a comfortable place to live can involve specialized equipment that may come with a hefty price tag. When some animals reach sexual maturity, their demeanour could change.
Domesticating a wild animal could impact their species as well. Depending on the animal, it could also get you or your family sick. Plus, wild animals oftentimes need to be socialized with members of their own species, and if they aren’t, there could be psychological consequences to your furry, feathered, or scaly friend.
It’s also important to note that importing invasive species could affect ecosystems should they escape or be released into captivity. This is extremely dangerous to surrounding plant and animal life. It could also be detrimental to the animal itself, as they would have become dependant on you to provide food and won’t be able (or may not be able) to find anything to eat.
In the end, acquiring and keeping an exotic animal at home may end up being pricier as well as more challenging than you initially thought. And the trickier part is, if you want to surrender the animal, it can be really hard to find a place that is willing to take it. Before investing in an exotic pet, be sure to do your research and learn everything you can about keeping such an animal in your home. Otherwise, your house may become a zoo.
