They say a cat has nine lives, but for some unfortunate kittens in the West Island, they’ve already used up a lot of those chances. That’s where foster parents like Miranda Lightstone and her 9-year-old son Owen Styker come in.
Living in a condo in Vaudreuil-Dorion and already with two cats of their own, Lightstone considered fostering about a year ago after suffering a debilitating accident while jogging. “I got hit by a car, I wasn’t working, and I was homeschooling, so knowing I was home I figured I would look for a kitten or cat rescue and found Pudding’s Palace Rescue,” she explained.
The West Island non-profit organization takes in kittens and pregnant/mother and babies who are at risk and finds them their forever homes. Because of Lightstone’s love and previous knowledge of cats, her application was almost immediately accepted and the next day she was offered three 10-day-old kittens whose mother had died. “I couldn’t move because I was still in a leg brace, so I gave my boyfriend a detailed list of things I’d need, like bottles, and the kittens were delivered.”
Additional volunteers called “freedom drivers” transport the animals, whether it’s around the city, up north or even to Ontario.
Newborn kittens like Lightstone’s first trio require feedings every two to three hours, and by four weeks old they start eating during more regular hours. They also can’t be left alone, so Lightstone totes her fur-babies wherever she goes.
“I will bring kittens out to lunch or to Owen’s karate or to get my nails done,” she said. “I have to feed the babies because I can’t leave them at home, and we also have to stimulate them to make them go to the bathroom. These are all things mother cats normally do.”
Despite the commitment and constant attention required, Lightstone’s son loves helping out, having done so with all of the 15 cats that have passed through their home in the last year.
“I’ve always liked animals and I want to be a veterinarian,” Styker said. “In the first batch there was one named Tahoe that I got attached to. He was a big grey cat that was fat. I really liked him. But when we give them to a new home, it makes room for another kitten to come in that we can help.”
Lightstone explained, “We have limited space and if we get attached and keep them, we can’t help more.”
Lightstone also thought fostering would be a great way to instill some valuable lessons in her son.
“I wanted him to understand how good it feels to help others – not just animals but people too,” she said. “I made sure from the beginning he understood that we were helping these little kittens on their journey. It teaches him empathy, compassion and kindness towards animals and other humans, as well. Plus, it adds a level of responsibility when he helps clean playpens and bottle-feed babies.”
Their own two cats are also great about helping the kittens they take in. They give them lessons on socializing and playing. “They’re such good big foster brothers,” Lightstone said. She also ensures that the incoming kittens have been to the vet, so they don’t bring in any illnesses to her own cats.
All the expenses involved with fostering are covered by Pudding’s Palace Rescue, who rely heavily on donations and fundraising. Not only are volunteers foster parents, freedom drivers, and pound watchers (those who check pounds for cats that can be rescued and socialized), but those who organize fundraisers for the cause. Even the vet services are offered to the rescue by a local veterinarian at a reduced rate.
If you’d like to contribute your time or make a donation to Pudding’s Palace Rescue, check out their Facebook page @puddingspalacerescue or email puddingspalacerescue@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.