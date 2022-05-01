Fifth edition of the Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters taking place until June 12

Mondou recently launched the 5th edition of its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters, which is taking place until June 12 in its 77 stores in Quebec and online at Mondou.com. The Quebec-based, family-run business has also donated
$208,000 to the Canadian Red Cross thanks to its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Ukraine launched in March to help relieve the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.
Since the annual Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters began in 2018, more than $536,000 have been donated to animal shelters thanks to Mondou’s loyal clients. This year again, funds raised will go to shelters throughout the province to provide a second chance to as many animals as possible, many of them dogs and cats that have been abandoned by their owners during moving season.
There are numerous ways animal lovers can take part in the 2022 edition of the Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters:
- NEW: clients can purchase a bucket of sweets by Quebec-based company Kandju. When clients purchase a 350 g bucket for $7.99 (plus tax), $5 will be donated to the cause. When they purchase a 700 g bucket for $13.99 (plus tax), $8 will be donated to the campaign.
- The emergency “Save my Pet” sticker is available for $3.49 ($2.50 will be donated to the cause). In case of a fire or other emergency, this sticker will alert first respondents that there is a pet living in your home that requires rescue.
- Clients can also make cash donations in store or even redeem their Câlin points in exchange for a donation. It's a quick and easy way to support the cause!
The amounts raised will be used to renovate shelters, neuter and spay animals, purchase equipment and food, pay for medical expenses and fund microchipping and adoption events.
The Legault family (owners of Groupe Legault and Mondou) were extremely concerned about the situation in Ukraine. On March 10, Mondou announced it was donating $100,000 to the Canadian Red Cross Relief Fund: Humanitarian Crisis in Ukraine. The company also invited clients, employees and partners to support an initiative called Mondou Mondon for Ukraine by donating cash or redeeming their Câlin points. Thanks to its generous clients and members of staff, Mondou was able to donate an additional $108,000 – for a total of $208,000 – to the Canadian Red Cross.
“Mondou’s mission has always been to support causes dedicated to the well-being of animals and those that have a positive impact on the community,” said Mr. Pierre Leblanc, CEO of Mondou. “Over the past weeks, members of the extended Mondou family (executives, employees, partners and clients) have been extremely worried about the ongoing situation in Ukraine. This exceptional pledge of solidarity allows us to humbly contribute to the Canadian Red Cross and help it in its efforts to support millions of refugees who have had to leave their home because of the war. We want to sincerely thank our loyal customers for their support during the Mondou Mondon for Ukraine Campaign and we are now inviting everyone to make a difference for another cause that is dear to our heart: the 5th edition of the annual Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters.”
Mondou invites all Quebecers to give generously during the 2022 edition of its Mondou Mondon Campaign for Shelters.
— Mondou
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.