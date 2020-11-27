Donations to the Montreal SPCA Doubled until December 31

The Montreal SPCA is launching its annual year-end campaign with a twist: each donation made by December 31, 2020, will be matched. This opportunity is made possible by the generosity the Bryant-Mapes Fund, created by two enthusiastic dog lovers, Floranna Bryant and Dorothy Mapes, who included the Montreal SPCA in their will.
For a second consecutive year, the fund administrator will be matching donations received up until December 31, up to a maximum of $85,000.
“In the current context of the pandemic, the matching gift campaign is an extraordinary opportunity,” said Élise Desaulniers, Executive Director for the Montreal SPCA. “The year-end fundraiser will kick off the new year, helping us continue to provide urgent care to animals in need regardless of their circumstances.”
Desaulniers goes on to say that “despite the obstacles brought on by COVID-19, our community’s support has allowed us to adapt and care for a large number of animals throughout the challenges of the year. To help us work even more miracles for our little protégés, I encourage all those who can to make a donation, since its value will be doubled!”
Relying primarily on donations from the public, the Montreal SPCA takes in and cares for hundreds of animals each month. Whatever their circumstance—newborn, elderly, lost, neglected, mistreated, sick, injured or nearing the end of their lives—each and every animal receives the care and attention they need.
To reduce the number of abandonments, the Montreal SPCA will use the funds raised during this year-end campaign to develop its behavioural consultation service for guardians who cannot afford the services of an animal behaviourist. We also intend to save more orphaned kittens as part of our ever-expanding neonatal program, which will continue in 2021 for a third consecutive year.
“Thanks to the ongoing support of our donors, we offer our protégés every preparation for their new life,” said Desaulniers. “Our donors’ support also means we can pursue our awareness raising as leaders in animal protection. Working tirelessly to give animals a second chance, the Montreal SPCA leads efforts to make society more respectful of all sentient beings. Thank you to all of our supporters, without whom none of this would be possible!,” she said in closing.
Those who wish to donate to the matching gift campaign may do so online at spca.com or by calling 1-866-366-7722 by December 31, 2020.
— Montreal SPCA
