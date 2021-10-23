Mondou recently announced that it is immediately removing all aversive collars from its stores. This decision, effective October 18, is in keeping with the core concerns and values of the chain, said the press release.
“The knowledge we have of animals and of the care they require for their well-being has obviously come a long way since we started in this industry,” stated said Sarah Vaillancourt, senior leader of the Mondou Academy and training. “Above all, Mondou wishes to share its know-how with its customers, help families care for their pets in their daily lives and support them in finding solutions to the canine behavioural issues they may be facing.”
Over recent months, several cities have adopted new regulations to ban the use of these types of collars. This is the case for Quebec City, Montreal, Laval, Beauharnois and Sherbrooke, to name a few.
An aversive collar is a tool designed to punish the animal and interrupt inappropriate behaviour. It is generally used to correct dog bark problems or to control a dog on a leash. Aversive collars include choke collars and all electrostatic (electric), vibration, citronella, air and ultrasonic collars for invisible fences.
It has been shown that in most cases, aversive collars do not correct the problem originally identified by the pet owner. Unfortunately, aversive collars are ill-adapted and quickly become ineffective after some time of use. The use of these collars can even cause anxiety or aggressive behaviour in the animal.
“We want to be able to adapt to the different personality of each dog and to the needs of pet guardians, without having to use aversive collars,” added said Isabelle Borremans, member of Mondou's CABEA, educator and dog behaviour consultant. “In addition to the discomfort experienced by the animal or the risk of injury associated with the use of these products, there is a risk of negative associations that creates a new and more serious permanent problem for the animal. CABEA experts have shown us that, when placed in this context, the animal is unable to learn or to develop an alternative behaviour,”
— Mondou
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.