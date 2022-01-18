App for pet meetups is a walk in the park

As a dog owner, it can be tricky to navigate the best ways to socialize your pet as well as get them some much-needed exercise. Dog parks and other off-leash areas are great, but how can owners be sure that the other dogs there will be friendly? Or what if there aren’t any canines there at all – who will play with your pup?
So, dog owner and NDG resident Dov Punski, along with his three brothers, came up with the app DogPack, which launched at the end of September. It helps pet owners find the closest, most ideally suited dog-friendly hotspots to help dogs socialize, play, and get in some physical activity.
“I have been a dog walker for a few years in the Montreal area and I realized that dog owners have one thing in common: they need to exercise their dogs,” he explained.
After all, a tired dog is a good dog. “A large percentage of these owners, including myself, rely on trails, dog parks, and off-leash areas to help get our dogs exercise, and I used to hate arriving with my dog and finding out no one was there, or that there’s a dog there that my dog doesn’t get along with. Or, if you show up and your dog’s friend is just leaving, that can be very disappointing too.”
People who download this app, which is free, set up a profile for their dog and can see a detailed map of all the dog parks that are within 100 kilometres of their location. “Every dog has a personal profile with the dog’s details: age, gender, weight, breed, and whether they are fixed, and all that information is public. You can check in at different dog parks in real-time so you know who is there, and users can also add dogs to their ‘pack’ and post pictures or videos, where other users can like and comment on them.”
Those who check into a dog park can then rate it as well, allowing pet owners to get detailed info on the dog-friendly areas they’re interested in. It’s an effective, easy way to socialize your furry friend with other like-minded dogs in a safe place.
Another unique aspect of the DogPack app is that users and their pooches can earn a wide range of prizes, discount codes, coupons, and raffle tickets from dog companies that they have teamed up with.
The app is extremely comprehensive and includes detailed maps of dog parks that are located not only across North America, but Australia, Ireland, and the UK as well. In putting this information together, and thanks to his thorough research, Punski said he’s come to realize that Montreal’s dog park scene is lacking. “I’ve been looking around and searching all these different dog parks for the past year, and we really don’t have a lot of quality dog parks in our area,” he said.
This is why the app is especially useful to Montreal and West Islanders: They can find the areas that do have off-leash puppy play options. Punski has a four-year-old Belgian Malinois named Bear who was happy to assist him in his research.
For more information on the DogPack app, visit dogpackapp.com or download the app at the App Store or on Google Play.
