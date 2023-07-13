Almost half of Canadians drive with unrestrained pets

Saint-Laurent, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 81F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.