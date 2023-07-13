Almost half of Canadians drive with unrestrained pets

As many people begin packing their vehicles for a summer road trip, a campaign was launched by Allstate Insurance Company of Canada to remind Canadians how to safely travel with their Precious Furry Cargo. In fact, a new survey commissioned by the insurance company points to potential safety issues for all vehicle occupants.
With nearly half (47 per cent) of Canadian respondents claiming to leave their pets unrestrained, 20 per cent say their pets are left to move freely in the backseat and a small percentage (6 per cent) even say they let their furry friends ride on their laps while they drive. Like other passengers, pets can be taken by surprise when the driver suddenly brakes, swerves or performs other emergency manoeuvres, which can put them at risk for serious injury. They can also injure themselves and other passengers in a collision, not to mention becoming a hazard to first responders trying to help those at a crash scene.
Further cause for concern stems from 38 per cent of respondents saying they plan on taking their pets on a road trip of at least an hour this summer. The survey results also show that men (56 per cent), those 18-34 years old (57 per cent), dog parents (60 per cent) and Canadians who plan to go on a road trip with their pet this summer (58 per cent) are more likely to leave their pet unrestrained in a moving vehicle.
“Many Canadians affectionately refer to themselves as pet parents, which is an example of how much they care about the furry members of the family. But what we are seeing in this survey tells a bit of a different story and illustrates how much room for improvement there is to keep all vehicle occupants — both two-and four-legged — safe from possible harm,” says Gene Myles, Agency Manager at Allstate. “Ensuring every person buckles their seatbelt is an incredibly important safety measure in a vehicle, and taking extra precautions for our beloved pets should be an extension of that commitment to safety.”
Frequent furry passengers
The survey found that 35 per cent of Canadians have a cat, 32 per cent a dog and 11 per cent have other pets at home. Interestingly, 10 per cent, 11 per cent and 5 per cent of those respondents, respectively, made adoptions in the past three years during the COVID-19 pandemic and may not be aware of dangers of driving with their pets.
A quarter of cat and dog parents (25 per cent) said they travel with a pet in a moving vehicle at least once per week. On the other hand, 22 per cent of respondents who have a cat or a dog travel with their pet in a car a couple times per month while 35 per cent ride with their pet only once or twice per year. Almost one out of five (18 per cent) never bring their animal in their car.
The survey suggests that a large majority of pets travel by car, demonstrating the need to keep your pet safe.
Car safety advice for precious furry cargo
Among those who travel with their pet by car at least once a year, half of respondents (49 per cent) said their pets typically travel restrained in a crate or carrier (32 per cent), in a harness that attaches to a seatbelt (13 per cent) or use a seat belt or car seat designed for their type of pet (5 per cent).
Allstate’s Myles offers the following pieces of advice when traveling by car with pets this summer.
- Secure your pet in the proper carrier or pet restraints. Keep your pet in a secure, well-ventilated carrier to keep the animal and passengers safe. For larger dogs or pets that cannot fit in carriers, consider using specially designed pet seat belts or harnesses.
- Secure the carrier or harness properly. Ensure that the carrier is securely fastened or your pet’s harness is connected to the vehicle’s seat belt system. This safety measure can also help prevent your pet from moving or falling during sudden stops.
- Gradually acclimate your pet to car travel. If your pet is not accustomed to car travel, to a carrier, or harness, start with short trips and gradually increase the duration to help them get used to the experience.
- Make sure that your pet is healthy enough to travel and up to date on necessary vaccines. Bring along any documentation or paperwork for proof of vaccination, depending on where you travel.
- Never leave a pet alone in a hot, parked car. Temperatures inside the vehicle can rise quickly, which can put your pet’s health in serious risk.
— Allstate Insurance Company of Canada
— AB
