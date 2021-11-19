Young Beaconsfield resident wins award for Outstanding Youth in Philanthropy, under 18

Léandre Gaucher from Beaconsfield won the most prestigious award given to a philanthropist in Quebec by the Association of Fundraising Professionals – Quebec Chapter.
An ambassador for the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, Gaucher’s life was changed forever when he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2019.
Now 12, Gaucher, who is described as “a remakable kid who overcomes challenges like no other,” is said to be dedicated to giving back to The Children’s, where he received specialized care he never imagined he would need.
To raise funds, he organizes community events with his mother’s support, such as an annual swim-a-thon. He also found creative ways to engage his peers during the pandemic, hosting an online guessing jar game and a virtual concert, and raising money through a read-a-thon.
Gaucher has made appearances on radio and television to share his story and promote his events. As he grows into a fun-loving pre-teen, Gaucher is becoming increasingly involved in philanthropy. Since his diagnosis, he has raised over $25,000 to help young patients at The Children’s get back on their feet.
Of the many awards handed out, the one for Outstanding Philanthropist went to Lino A. Saputo, chairman of the board and CEO of Saputo Inc.
A businessman and leader, Saputo places a lot of importance on social involvement and philanthropy. He proudly invests his time and money in support of society at large and believes that being involved is key to having a real impact on the communities that helped develop the family business and allowed it to prosper. He also believes in giving back, and that involvement in charitable organizations should be an integral part of each and every person’s life.
Indeed, it is a Saputo family tradition. In 2011, Saputo pursued this tradition by creating, along with his wife, the Amelia and Lino A. Saputo Jr. Foundation.
Devoted to children living in disadvantaged communities, their Foundation promotes education, through homework support, coaching and physical activity. In addition to the Foundation’s financial contributions, Saputo is involved in a variety of ways in several organizations in Quebec: the Montreal Heart Institute Foundation, Centraide of Greater Montreal and Concordia University. His driving motivation is to help change lives. Through his positive influence, he hopes to encourage others who are privileged to help their community.
The Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) is the largest association of its kind in the world, with more than 26,000 members internationally, including nearly 3,000 in Canada and 307 in the Quebec Chapter. The AFP promotes the importance and value of philanthropy and provides individuals and organizations with a framework for ethical and effective fundraising.
“It’s both inspiring and reassuring to see so many of the leaders of today and tomorrow showing compassion and resilience in everything they do,” stated said Daniel H. Lanteigne, president of the Association of Fundraising Professionals (AFP) – Quebec Chapter. “Across the province, we’re seeing philanthropic initiatives that contribute, every day, to the wellbeing of communities. It’s only natural to recognize these exceptional people and organizations and to let them shine.”
For the complete list of the 2021 winners, visit: https://afpquebec.ca/en/national-philanthropy-day/event-program/
— Association of Fundraising Professionals
— A. Bonaparte
