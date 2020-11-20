Young Bar of Montreal offering Free Legal Helpline just before the holidays

The 35th edition of the Young Bar of Montreal's (YBM) Legal Helpline will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29. During this weekend, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., volunteer lawyers will be ready for your calls ay 1 844 779-6232 in order to provide free legal advice to citizens over the phone as well as information on the various dispute prevention and resolution processes available to them.
Giving back to the Quebec community at the end of 2020, which has been particularly challenging for everyone, is what prompted the return of this initiative just before the holiday season.
“We are holding this 35th edition at the end of November in order to remain active for the Quebec population,” says Mtre Mylène Lemieux, president of the YBM. “Particularly during these uncertain times imposed by the global pandemic, we will provide free legal advice to help and inform citizens about their rights and obligations in addition to informing them about alternative dispute prevention and resolution processes to their legal questions."
Call to learn about your rights, your obligations and the solutions that are offered to you in order to prevent and solve your disputes. The YBM is there for you, free of charge.
Call 1 844 779-6232
This initiative is led by the YBM, in partnership with the Barreau du Québec and the CAIJ, and offers this free service twice a year. This service is also made possible due to the support of more than a hundred volunteer lawyers and notaries from across the province. In the past four years, this initiative has made it possible to respond to nearly 2,500 calls from citizens on average per edition. The most frequently asked questions are related to contracts, family law, neighbourly relations, consumer goods and management of estates.
"Access to justice is a priority for the Barreau du Québec. We are happy to support an activity that helps meet the needs of people in the area of justice,” stated the President of the Barreau du Québec, Mtre Paul-Matthieu Grondin. “I am proud of our partnership with the YBM's annual Call-in Legal Clinic and thank all the young members of our profession who contribute to its success through their volunteer participation.”
— Young Bar of Montreal
— AB
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.