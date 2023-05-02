Words of wisdom from mothers

Mother’s Day is upon us, and we asked local moms to offer up their best advice. We had loads of responses, from tips on how to handle new motherhood to gems of knowledge acquired by moms who have spent years raising children and grandchildren. Here are just a few tidbits from the greats:
New mom advice…
The only advice I can give is relevant to the very beginning of the journey: Ask for help, give yourself grace, and the biggest, is knowing that you will need time to heal after delivery and that timeline for healing looks different for everyone. Enjoy the snuggles.
— First-time mom, age 30.
Everybody has suggestions and opinions; listen with an open heart and open ears, but you and your partner know your baby best. Don’t be too hard on yourself – every family and child is different.
— First-time mom, age 36.
Social media is the highlight reel for everyone. I promise all those other mothers cry when nobody is watching too.
— Pregnant mom, 35, with two kids 7 and 10.
From the experienced moms…
If you get mad or freak out about the little things, they will never come to you about the big things.
— Kristy, mom of a 10 and 13-year-old.
My husband’s co-worker once told him, little kids, little problems, big kids, big problems, and I finally understand what he meant. The preteen/teen years are wild! You are needed but not wanted (at least they try not to show it), so you’ve got to learn to listen and let go but show up when you are really needed. You are moving more toward support and are a sounding board, and that transition is hard on parents.
— Mom, 48, with three kids ages 9, 12, and 13.
Let them fly and spread their wings. Teach them early independence (something I didn’t do). Teach them banking and about money very early. Independence is the main focus for children growing into independent adults (which is hard for some of us). Everything looks perfect on social media and no family is perfect so it’s not always the way it looks. As a young mother we learned by our own mistakes and not what was on social media back then.
— Seventy-year-old mother of three, 37, 44 and 46, and grandmother of four boys, 7, 9, 10 and 13.
For moms who need these gentle reminders…
You can’t pour from an empty cup. Mental health is important and post-partum depression or anxiety can sneak up on you. Ask for help when you need it.
Mom of one, pregnant with number two A happy woman is a better mom, so don’t forget yourself.
— Mom, 49 with two kids, 16, and 12.
Be kind to yourself. You’re not always going to get it right and the mom guilt will rear its ugly head, but as long as you’ve got your child’s best interests at heart, you’re doing great. This is something I’m still learning to do.
— Talia, 39, mom of four kids, 3, 7, 9 and 10.
Trust your gut! Moms just know!
— Thirty-six-year-old mom of two little ones.
Trust your intuition, always be ready to listen, and be kind and fair to both your child and yourself.
— Mom, 41, of an 11-year-old.
