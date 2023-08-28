With domestic violence on the rise, Canadian Hadassah-WIZO helps empower victimized women and children

Founded by a visionary Jewish woman in 1917, CHW (Canadian Hadassah-WIZO) is a national network of dedicated volunteers who empower women and children by supporting education, healthcare, and social services across Israel and Canada.
Domestic violence, which is on the rise, is a big focus for the organization because the stats in Canada are alarming. For example, one woman is killed in a violent act every 48 hours.
The spike in domestic violence that began during the pandemic is not diminishing, as many people think, and instead continues to increase. In fact, it has gone up by 27 per cent since 2019. The organization helps children and adolescents who are victims of sexual violence, as well as their families, by providing treatment at their facility located in Montreal, which has specialized therapists, on-site police services, and medical staff on hand. Fifty-three percent of sexual assault victims are under the age of 18 in Quebec, and about 400 children received specialized services in the CHW expertise center.
CHW’s S.O.S. Starting Over Safely summer campaign has already raised more than $500,000. They held and are holding events across the country, including a walk in Montreal on August 6; an online bridge tournament that takes place on Tuesday, Sept. 5; and a national garage sale across Canada on Sunday, Sept. 10, with one located at the Decarie Square parking lot.
They are also helping to support Franny’s Fund, which was created for urgent needs like counselling and legal fees for children, youth, and their families who are navigating the criminal justice system.
Montreal resident Amy Kaufman is a domestic abuse survivor who got involved in the CHW’s campaign. After months of abuse her husband tried to strangle her until their family dog attacked him, saving Kaufman. He was arrested and charged in 2019. Kaufman now works diligently to raise awareness and help those who are in similar abusive situations at home.
“My story was successful as a victim of domestic violence because I had access to resources,” she said. “This is a big reason why victims don’t leave: the reason is because there’s not societal support. I’ve told my story so openly, and it’s led to so many people reaching out to me. This is extremely common in our society and it's why women stay in abusive situations. Before I was in this situation, I ignorantly wondered why people would stay, but we don’t create an environment where people can be open. I stayed because I didn’t think I had a choice, and when I left, I felt I didn’t have a choice to stay after being strangled. Systems aren’t in place. Women don’t have support and have nowhere to go, and our laws aren’t protecting their children. There are a lot of reasons why women don’t leave, and we’re failing them as a society.”
Kaufman has worked with other survivors as well as a nonprofit helping survivors of domestic violence. She’s currently working on a project so that other people can get the evidence they need to convict without spending an exorbitant amount of money.
For info on the online bridge tournament, visit https://chw.ca/bridge2023/
For info on the garage sale, visit https://chw.ca/garage-sale-montreal/
To learn more about CHW, to get support, or to make a donation, visit https://chw.ca/
