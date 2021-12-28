Who should make New Year’s resolutions… and who shouldn’t?

A new year brings with it new goals and a fresh start. While we hear a lot of talk about New Year’s resolutions, some experts say that resolutions may only be a positive driving force for certain people, while others should maybe consider avoiding the process all together.
“I’m really torn on the idea of setting resolutions for the new year. They can be a good thing or a bad thing. It really depends on the type of person that you are,” said psychologist Anna Maria Tosco, who not only runs her own practice and is a college professor but also broadcasts LIVE on The Suburban Facebook page every second Tuesday to discuss and demystify issues surrounding mental wellness. “People who are more resourceful, resilient, generally optimistic, and in a good place, resolutions can be a great way to set goals for the upcoming year. However, if you’re easily discouraged or prone to symptoms of depression or anxiety, it might be better to approach a new year with a clean slate and not set specific steadfast goals. Because, if these objectives aren’t accomplished, it might be a detriment.”
For those who like to work toward something, resolutions can be a great exercise. But it’s important to be realistic about the goals that you set. Anything that is too grand or lofty can be difficult to attain, so break it down into easier-to-achieve steps. For example, “be healthier” isn’t concrete enough to successfully work toward, however “start exercising three times a week,” “make healthier meals,” or “sign up for a meditation class” are smaller yet easier-to-accomplish goals.
“For those who thrive off setting goals and going after them, New Year’s resolutions can be a great tool to encourage us and push us to do more,” Tosco explained.
Ways to set resolutions
I love setting some objectives for the upcoming year. It helps encourage me to strive towards goals that are important to my health, my professional career, my relationships and more. There are three exercises I practice to set resolutions and stick to them:
Write them down — Sometimes, just the action of writing out our goals for a new year can help us attain them. Writing them out helps us to see those keywords and set the wheels in motion to start going after those goals. Put them somewhere you can see them on a regular basis.
Journal —Take a few minutes either first thing in the morning or before bed to write down things you’re not only grateful for but also proud of yourself for, as well as goals you’re setting for the coming days and weeks.
Make a vision board — A vision board is a collage of images or words that are based on what your ambitions are. Vision boards are based on the “Law of Attraction,” the idea of putting things out there in the universe for you to achieve them. According to Psychology Today, brain studies have revealed that mental imagery impacts many cognitive processes in the brain, and that mental practices can increase motivation and confidence, improve motor performance, and get your brain ready for success.
— Jennifer Cox
