Who’s ready to travel and where’s everyone going?

Scoring a holiday homerun is no trivial pursuit these days. Although chaotic airports and sky-high airfares kept many on the sidelines this summer, traveling has made a comeback following the end of mask wearing on planes and that pesky ArriveCAN app.
There’s no time like the present to pack the bags and make a beeline to the beach where you’ll find boatloads of deals, discounts, and even free stuff. “The Caribbean is still very much in demand,“ said Nicola Madden-Greig, president Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association. “Our research indicates the top five online searches by Canadians are Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Bahamas, Cuba and Puerto Rico.”
With the sunny south looking pretty good right about now, book sooner than later and get the party started. What does that mean? It means travel now when everyone else isn’t. Avoiding the hordes of snowbirds is when you’ll snag cheaper beds for heads during what’s known as ‘’shoulder season’’ — no shortage of loungers on the sand and a seat with your name on it at the swim-up bar.
There’s an app for thatKeep frayed nerves to a minimum with a well-stocked smartphone. Download the app for the airline you’ll be flying, sign up for travel alerts and take advantage of mobile check-in and digital boarding passes 24 hours before takeoff. Up the ante with a flight-tracker app like FlightAware and to keep surprises at bay. A weather app is a good bet. For the skinny on cheap flights, Hopper is the new kid on the block and a rising star among the other airfare aggregators on the market. Before your roll your eyes in disbelief, try it, you’ll like it, not to mention it’s easy-to-use and free.
All-Included or a-la-carte?For my money, keeping it simple is the way to go. An all-inclusive resort is one-stop-shopping with every amenity under the sun rolled into one price. Eat, drink, relax and repeat is the mantra, however, read the fine print because despite the name, there may be something that’s not included.
For a big dollop of variety, Dominican Republic invites with nonstop flights via Air Canada, Sunwing, and Air Transat to Punta Cana (PUJ) and all-inclusive rates that dip so low it may be cheaper to check in than to stay at home. How low do they go? Nightly rates start at USD$60 in Oct. and USD$69 in Nov. at the family-friendly Bahia Principe Grand Punta Cana. More bang for the buck means access to the adjacent Bahia Principe Grand Bavaro for a total of 12 restaurants, 10 bars and 4 pools. Perfect for families, it’s a vacation on steroids at Beaches Turks & Caicos where boredom is never a thing in 21 restaurants, 15 bars and 10 pools.
Grown-ups onlyLeave the kids with Bubby and Zaidy and go for the gold in an over-the-water bungalow at Sandals Royal Caribbean in Jamaica. From the baggage carousel to the beach in record time on board Sunwing and Air Canada’s nonstop flights to Montego Bay (MBJ), the adults-only all-inclusive offers up to 65 per cent off rack rates when booked online.
Designed by Russian-Canadian architect Nick Troubetzkoy, Jade Mountain in St. Lucia is an ode to the high life with uninterrupted views of the Piton Peaks from palatial plunge pools. In Sint Maarten, the ‘’fall-inclusive’’ sale tempts with 35 per cent off all-inclusive rates at Sonesta Ocean Point where swim-up pools and butler service will remind you why you booked a vacation in the first place.
For foodies and those who travel with them, Fête de la Cuisine from Nov. 6-13 is a wine and food festival not-to-be-missed.
