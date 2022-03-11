Videotron adds Ukraine news channel and suspends long-distance charges to embattled nation

Standing in solidarity with the Ukrainian community, media giant Videotron announced on Friday that it was adding the Ukrainian-language HD news channel Ukraine 24 to its channel line-up. The station is now available on illico (#875) and starting March 16 on Helix TV (#383).
“There will be a free preview of Ukraine 24 for all customers for 30 days and it will then be available in our selection of custom channels to give customers who have family or friends in Ukraine access to news in real time, in their native language,” read the press release.
Videotron also informed its customers that they can access several Ukrainian channels on Helix TV using the Toober app for international channels, including 1+1 International, Pershiy Natsionaniy (First National), 5 Kanal (Channel 5) and UATV, Espresso TV Kyiv TV.
As well, to allow customers to reach family and loved ones without having to worry about tolls, all long-distance charges for calls from Canada to Ukraine are suspended until March 31, 2022. The charges will be automatically cancelled on all residential, business, and mobile accounts. And there is no need to contact Videotron before placing the call.
