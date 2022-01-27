Victims of Quebec mosque attack to be remembered this Saturday

Montrealers are invited to gather at the Park Metro station this Saturday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m. to solemnly commemorate the fifth anniversary of the attack on the Centre Culturel Islamique du Québec, a mosque in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood of Quebec City.
The event aims to honour and remember the six men who were killed on the evening of January 29, 2017, when 27-year-old Alexandre Bissonnette entered the prayer hall shortly before 8 p.m. and opened fire for about two minutes with a 9 mm pistol. Five other worshippers were also seriously injured.
Bissonnette, who was known to have had far-right, white nationalist, and anti-Muslim views is now in prison serving a life sentence with no possibility of parole for 40 years.
The six murdered victims who will be remembered are Ibrahima Barry, a 39-year-old Quebec government IT worker; Mamadou Tanou Barry, 42, an accounting technician; Khaled Belkacemi, 60, a professor at Laval University; Aboubaker Thabti, 44, a pharmacy technician; Abdelkrim Hassane, 41, a computer analyst for the Quebec government; and Azzedine Soufiane, a 57-year-old grocery store owner who was shot after rushing and wrestling with the gunman, saving others.
The Saturday event, featuring guest speakers, is organized by Muslim Awareness Week (MAW), in collaboration with other organizations, including the Peace Network, Independent Jewish Voices, and Non à la loi 21.
“The attack on the CCIQ in 2017 and its impact on our society should not be forgotten and we should deal with its root causes in a serious manner,” said Ehab Lotayef, co-founder and former president of MAW, in a statement.
Last year, January 29 was designated The National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec Mosque Attack and of Action Against Islamophobia by the Trudeau government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.