Veg out at the 2022 Montreal Vegan Festival: October 8 and 9 at the Palais des congrès

Did you know that going meatless is becoming increasingly popular in Canada? In fact, according to a study done by Statista, more than 850,000 individuals classify themselves as vegan and another 2.3 million classify themselves as vegetarian.
The 2022 Montreal Vegan Festival, running October 8 and 9 at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, is for anyone and everyone who wants to explore, taste, and learn more about being vegan. Whether you’ve considered yourself a vegan for years or you want to try going meatless even just one day a week, the festival will have local vendors on-hand to explain the advantages of choosing vegan as well as informative workshops on the vegan regime.
“It’s not a festival only for vegans. Yes, it is for vegans but it’s mostly people who want to discover what the vegan lifestyle and plant-based cooking is all about,” said spokesperson Caroline Huard, who affectionately goes by Loounie. “There are a lot of people who are not necessarily trying to become perfectly vegan but want to go more toward plant-based options in cooking and in their diet. The Vegan Fest has so many cool things to discover. Every year there’s something new and interesting. And if you want to understand how and why to become vegan, we will have various lectures about things such as animal cruelty, the ethicality of being vegan, sports nutrition for vegans, and so much more.”
Montreal, in particular, is a very vegan-friendly city. It is considered one of Canada’s vegan hubs with almost four vegan restaurants per 100,000 people. “Montreal is a very exciting city for vegans,” Huard said. “When I became vegan, if I wanted to try exciting new things, I would go to New York City, but now there are cool restaurants here and lots of vegan options in grocery stores. There are even meatless options in restaurant chains, vegan cosmetics, and vegan clothing companies here who are manufacturing things such as innovative winter coats made without down. This festival is really understanding what being vegan is all about.”
Now in its ninth year, this is the first in-person edition of the festival since 2019. Tickets — $9 for a one-day pass or $15 for a two-day pass — are available on their website at festivalveganedemontreal.com. “Our festival is a non-profit organization and entirely based on volunteering,” Huard explained. “The low ticket cost allows us to cover the venue but to also offer great lectures. And this year, the fest will be zero-waste, which also comes at a cost.”
Whether you adhere to a strictly vegan lifestyle and have dived in head-first or are curious about vegan living and just want to get your toes wet, the Vegan Festival is for everyone.
