This year, it’s questionable whether families will feel comfortable taking their children out for candy the night of Halloween, meaning less treats and no little orange UNICEF boxes. So, the organization has come up with a unique way to turn the usual Halloween trek into a fun, charitable activity.
“UNICEF is holding a walk-a-thon encouraging families across Canada to participate by putting on their costumes and turning their trick-or-treating steps into a safe, socially distanced walk-a-thon through the month of October,” said Annie Bodmer-Roy, Director of International Policy and Programs at UNICEF Canada. “We know Halloween isn’t going to be the same this year. Coronavirus has obviously had an impact on children here in Canada but also everywhere. We want to make sure that children don’t also miss out on Halloween, and that the children UNICEF works with are able to further benefit from our programs.”
UNICEF is the world’s farthest-reaching humanitarian organization for children and spans across 190 countries and territories, in the world’s toughest places, defending children’s rights and keeping them protected, healthy and educated. This year, more than ever, Coronavirus has had a devastating effect on children all around the world, and UNICEF has a bigger mandate to fill than ever before.
“Vaccine campaigns have stopped, protection that children usually have from killer diseases, and they don’t have that protection right now so there’s a real risk of children dying — not just because of the main effects of COVID but all of the secondary effects that we’re seeing,” Bodmer-Roy said. “With life-saving interventions for children, where we’ve had huge amounts of progress in the last few decades, a lot of that progress is at risk right now. The need is so high at a global level, it keeps me up at night thinking about other moms not being able to feed their kids and protect them from deadly diseases, not being able to send their kids to school.”
The UNICEF walk-a-thon is easy to sign up for: go to unicef.ca/Halloween and register your child or family to be a Halloween Hero. You set up your own page and choose a fundraising goal.
“You can make your goal based on the type of impact you want to have, and there are examples there: the money could go toward providing clean water to children, access to nutrition, or helping kids get back to school,” Bodmer-Roy explained. “The website provides really specific examples to set a fundraising goal. You can also set a walk-a-thon goal with a target of how far you want to walk. Our family is trying to walk every day together in the month of October, we wear costumes, admire decorations, and spread the word to our neighbours.”
Bodmer-Roy, who is a mom herself, lives in Ottawa but grew up in Montreal. “All of my childhood Halloween memories are walking the streets there with my sisters and our orange [UNICEF] box – this year, the orange box will be digital,” she said. “This is an opportunity for Canadian children to really still have a fun way to celebrate Halloween and to do a little bit of good in the world.”
