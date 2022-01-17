Twelfth edition of Luminothérapie syncs light and sound until Feb. 27

If you have yet to trot over to Montreal’s Quartier des Spectacles this winter, it would serve you well to do so before February 27 when the 12th edition of Luminothérapie — Quebec’s largest competition for temporary public art installations — is set to come to an end.
A great, easy-to-get-to place to combat the winter blues, the lively downtown setting is open to warmly dressed people of all ages who harbour not only a love of the outdoors but a tolerance for chilly winter weather.
Added to the event’s series of interactive and luminous installations is Sonic Runway, presented on a 342-foot stretch of the pedestrians-only section of Ste. Catherine St. W., is a very cool corridor comprised of some 20 arches lined with LEDs emitting pulses of light in sync with ambient sounds.
A play of sound and light are with you as you walk through the work. On entering, you see sound waves ripple away from you in sync with the music and once you reach the end you can stop and admire the waves as the move towards you.
Like I said, very cool.
On display until February 6, the installation created by the American duo of Rob Jensen and Warren Trezevant — who both worked in animation for Pixar Studio — was first presented at Burning Man in 2003 in an earlier form.
Also on display, at the corner of Ste. Catherine W. and St. Urbain streets from January 21 to February 27, are the reeds of Roseaux. The 16-foot-high creation invites participants to activate the base of the reeds by stepping on sensors, which in turn rhythmically propels a myriad of colours up the stem. Whether you are by yourself or in a group, the idea behind the work is to inspire users to move in unison to create a vibrant soundscape that’s perfectly synchronized with the lights.
Other interactive and luminous works that have been lighting up the Quartier des Spectacles since December 2 are Nova, the video of water in motion projected onto the façades of the Wilder Building and UQAM’s Pavillon Président-Kennedy, on until February 16; and the five-tonne whale of Echoes – a voice from uncharted waters, on until February 6.
Another must see is Impulse, a group of oversized seesaws that glow and make sounds, varying in tone and intensity as you move them; Entre les rangs, which covers a public space with thousands of flexible white stems topped with white reflectors that capture and reflect the rhythm of the surrounding space; and Cœur dansant, when every evening at 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., the Quartier des Spectacles becomes a dancefloor.
The 12th edition of Luminothérapie runs Monday to Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., and from Friday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., while Nova is projected 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on façade of Pavillon Président-Kennedy de l’UQAM and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on façade of the Wilder building.
For more information, visit quartierdesspectacles.com
