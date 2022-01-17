Twelfth edition of Luminothérapie syncs light and sound until Feb. 27

Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Snow along with gusty winds at times. High -4°C. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Breaks in the overcast later. Low -13°C. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.