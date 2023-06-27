Turks & Caicos Islands: Canada Strong

Strung like a necklace southeast of The Bahamas and north of the Dominican Republic, the islands and cays that make up the Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI) really are as pretty as the postcards. The best known in the island chain, Providenciales, known as Provo, is where international flights arrive, and Grace Bay Beach is the star attraction.
With a longstanding connection to Canada, TCI is home to gaggles of ex-pats who happily swapped the snow for year-round sunshine, Cheshire Hall Medical Centre managed by InterHealth Canada, and Canadian-owned resorts and villas. You’d be hard pressed to find another Caribbean locale with a matching arsenal of spectacular beaches, top shelf resorts and friendly locals. — https://turksandcaicostourism.com/
Exploring the sibling islands
If you’re wanted by Interpol (or worse), looking to dodge an ex lover or in dire need of alone time, Middle and North Caicos have your name written all over them. The roads less travelled, the twin islands are also devoid of traffic lights, fast food joints and tourists jockeying for a seat at the swim-up bar. Easy to get to, the second largest, North Caicos is just under 30 minutes on a ferry from Provo. A holiday twofer, there’s a paved 1.6 km road that connects North Caicos to Middle Caicos making both islands ideal for a day away from the fray in Provo.
Mother Nature at her finest, North Caicos is home to flocks of pink flamingos, craggy coastline that frames denim-blue water and Three Marys Cays; a trio of striking limestone rocks just off the north coast. Car and bicycle rentals are available.
The largest in the chain, Middle Caicos is home to just under 200 residents, at last count. Something for everyone, there’s a maze of dramatic caves that lead to the ocean, sandy stretches like Mudjin Harbour Beach, picnic-perfect Bambarra Beach and Dragon Cay Resort where taking five at the Mudjin Bar & Grill is all about conch fritters and ocean views.
“One of my personal favourites is climbing to the top of Crossing Place Trail to the Praying Hands sculpture that overlooks Mudjin Harbor,” said Mona Beeson, general manager of The Sands at Grace Bay in Provo, leading tourists around Middle Caicos. “At the top of the cliff you can see the rocky Dragon Cay, take a few steps down to the Mudjin Harbor cave and then step right onto a private beach.” — www.visittci.com/north-caicos-middle-caicos
Canadian, eh?
Not only is Canadian-born Stan Hartling a tourism trailblazer, he’s also a local hero in Provo where he’s lived for 25 years. The founder of The Hartling Group of resorts that includes The Sands at Grace Bay, The Palms and The Shore Club, he’s also the recipient of umpteen awards for excellence. Recognizing one of their own, Saint Mary’s University in Halifax awarded the 1986 graduate with a honourary doctorate degree at the 2023 convocation.
Raising more than $2 million for island charities and organizations, he’s paying it forward through the Stan Hartling Scholarship that offers island students the opportunity to study at his alma mater. “Stan is known for his passion for entrepreneurship and education. He sets an example for others to follow,” said Dr. Robert Summerby-Murray, university president. — https://hartlinggroup.com/
Life’s a beach
Bookending a day trip to North and Middle Caicos in a sweet suite at The Palms is worth the splurge. Fronting Grace Bay Beach, vacation necessities include a spa, pool, tennis court, water sports, coconut conch ceviche at Parallel23 and “moon bathing” when guests are given a spa treatment and après sunset cocktails on the beach, illuminated only by the bright stars in the sky. “The best reasons to visit in the summer are the days are longer, the rates are lower and the water is calmer, making excursions more enjoyable,” noted Jeff Morgan, general manager at The Palms. — www.thepalmstc.com/
For more photos, see the story at TheSuburban.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.