Treat the family to a vacation in the Caribbean

For a cold weather escape with all the trimmings, you’ll get two thumbs up at a family-friendly resort in the Caribbean where a hearty helping of beds for heads hit the bullseye. Take your pick from affordable beachfront all-inclusive resorts and tony villas gussied up with infinity pools and hot tubs to vacation packages that include flights and hotel stays.
Get the party started
With plenty of nonstop flights to Montego Bay via Air Canada, Air Transat and Sunwing, Jamaica wins the Nobel Beach Prize for a vacation by the water’s edge. Sweetening the pot, easier COVID-19 testing options for Canadian travellers were recently announced. “Our partners in Jamaica and Canada are very appreciative that visitors now have access to PCR testing in the comfort of their hotel at a heavily discounted rate,” said Donovan White, director tourism, Jamaica Tourist Board.
A perennial favourite, the island is irie, mon with Montrealers eager to swap snowsuits for bathing suits. “Jamaica is ready and excited to welcome Montrealers to Jamaica,” said Angella Bennett, regional director, Canada, Jamaica Tourist Board. “The island offers a wide variety of resorts and unforgettable experiences and with accessible and affordable pre-departure PCR testing for Canadians, visiting Jamaica is a smooth and seamless process.”
If you have a hankering for quality time on a snow white beach, and second helpings of surf and turf without a bill, look no further than Beaches Negril, an Air Canada Vacations package option. On Seven Mile Beach, the all-inclusive is all-dressed with every amenity under the sun and then some, from five pools and 10 restaurants to the Pirates Island Waterpark and Sesame Street parades. An added bonus as Beaches is a Sandals brand resort; grownups staying at Beaches Negril have access to the nearby adults-only Sandals Negril where a kid-free afternoon on the beach and rummy mojitos at the swim up bars await.
Whether booking a three-generation getaway with the grandparents in tow or a smaller family vacation, up the ante in a super swank villa with a private pool at Round Hill Hotel & Villas in Montego Bay. A boatload of family fun like snorkeling, pedal boats, and glass-bottom boat rides are included in stays. For ultimate family bonding, the aptly named Happy Hour Villa on Jamaica’s north shore fits the bill with an infinity pool, tennis court and hot tub big enough for 10.
Sun, sea, and SpongeBob SquarePants
Easy to get to via Sunwing and Air Canada nonstop flights to Punta Cana, all-inclusive Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana is wonderfully whimsical on Uvero Alto Beach in the Dominican Republic. Manna from holiday heaven, the sprawling resort is an all-ages vacation playground with 10 restaurants, three bars, four pools, one spa, and the Aqua Nick Water Park. Must do’s go the distance like meet and greets with SpongeBob SquarePants, letting the good times roll along a lazy river and green slime parties.
A family vacay on spectacular Grace Bay Beach is a no-brainer with nonstop Air Canada flights to Turks and Caicos Islands. At the all-suite Ocean Club Resorts, families staying at either Ocean Club or Ocean Club West have access to the pools, tennis courts, dive shop and eateries at both resorts.
Starting December 13, Air Canada will fly nonstop twice weekly from Montreal to Curacao. For families looking to pair a city vibe with a beach vacation, Renaissance Curacao Resort & Casino is a slam dunk. In Willemstad, the capital city of the Dutch island, the pastel-pretty resort impresses with a uniquely elevated saltwater beach, pool and restaurants. Shake up the mix with retail therapy in the Renaissance Mall, history lessons at the 19th century Rif Fort and a spin-it-to-win-it evening in the casino.
