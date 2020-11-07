It began as a social gathering in Westmount almost three decades ago: founder Ginger Petty invited her closest friends to her house for tea and also asked that they each bring a toy for a needy child. Since that time, the Toy Tea has become one of the most sought-after holiday charity events in the city, collecting toys for children who are in battered women's shelters in and around Greater Montreal. And while a new generation of committee members have taken over in the last couple of years, it continues to be the official “kickoff” to the holiday season for the many children and families who attend and participate.
“Ginger Petty, our founder, was also a parent at The Study, and she had this idea to collect toys for kids living in women’s shelters, invited a few women to her home, and asked the school if the girls from the choir could sing and entertain these women – my sisters and I all sang in the choir and participated that way, and my mom always attended,” explained co-chair Paulina Flores Rutenberg. “It grew and grew, and eventually there were too many people who wanted to support the idea so the Toy Tea moved to Ogilvys.” It was held there until last year when the event moved to Victoria Hall, which will be their new permanent home. “We were going even before we had kids of our own, and when we became parents, we started bringing our kids so that we could teach them how to give back. We wanted them to know that there was a tangible way they could make a difference, and it’s very meaningful, from getting the gift to bringing it the event, and then knowing that it will end up in the hands of someone who really needs it and would otherwise not receive anything.”
In years past, it was a day-long event with live entertainment, finger foods, and, of course, mountains of toys, however COVID has forced the organization to rejig its usual plans. “Rather than do a toy drive or ask for money, we wanted to find a way to incorporate the aspect of keeping children involved and having that part of our mission intact while getting the community to help,” Rutenberg said. “We didn’t feel it was appropriate to ask the school choirs to prepare something – it’s a very difficult time to plan anything and we didn’t want to be a burden, so we decided to come up with a virtual showcase.” Committee members started a website (toyteashowcase.com) and asked the participating schools to support this new initiative by encouraging students to upload a performance of their choice, whether it be playing a musical instrument, doing a dance, or singing. In fact, anyone aged 3-18 can submit a video. They will then be edited and compiled into a showcase that will go live on November 25th from 4-5pm.
There will also be special guest appearances, including previous committee members as well as local celebrities Sam Roberts Band. The Beat’s Donna Saker will serve as MC of the Toy Tea virtual showcase. “The only thing we ask is that, per submission, participants also donate a toy or make a monetary donation toward the cause,” Rutenberg added. Toys can be dropped off at designated stores or purchased through a specially curated Amazon store – find more info on toy donations at www.toyteamontreal.org. The Toy Tea is also proud, they said, to be supported by great companies like Mattel, Mega, Battat, and JRC Toys.
