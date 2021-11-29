Toy Tea celebrates 30th anniversary with virtual showcase

For almost three decades, people have gathered to enjoy tea, a few treats, and drop off new toys to support the Toy Tea, an organization that donates toys to children who are living in battered women’s shelters across Quebec. They’ve also enjoyed watching local private schools put on musical performances in-person.
In light of the pandemic, the event moved to a virtual platform last year, and this online showcase consisted of a montage of children and teens doing various musical performances. The Toy Tea will once again host a virtual show of local talent at 6 p.m. on December 8 at toyteashowcase.com, and they will be collecting toys and gift cards along the way.
“Because the little ones aren’t vaccinated, we’re doing it virtually again,” said organizer Erika Ludwick. “The virtual platform allowed us to reach out to other children in the community. We had children who weren’t even from Montreal who participated last year: one girl was in London, and another was in Mexico. Also, because schools are still dealing with restrictions, it was less pressure for the schools to not have to coordinate an in-person performance. We had lots of great submissions online last year from the schools as well as individually from kids who sing, play piano, and have those talents, and we know this year will be the same.”
All student musicians, singers, and dancers are welcome to participate virtually this year by uploading a two-minute video to toyteashowcase.com. They can also donate one new, non-violent toy, either by buying the toys and bringing them to one of their drop-off locales, or by shopping on Amazon in the Toy Tea’s curated store, which has lots of great toy suggestions that will be sent directly to organizers (find it by going onto Amazon and typing in amazontoytea2021).
Participants are also invited to submit a monetary donation, which will be used for older teen recipients. The virtual showcase will be aired live on December 8th and will be emceed by local media personality Donna Saker.
“The Toy Tea is a community tradition,” Ludwick said. “We have been so touched by the amount of people who say that it’s a tradition for their families around the holidays, and we are so happy we can continue doing it.”
For 30 years, the Toy Tea has provided more than 5,000 youngsters in the province of Quebec with new, non-violent toys for the holidays. The registered, non-profit charity is 100 per cent volunteer-based with no salaried positions.
Learn more at toyteashowcase.com
Drop-off locations include:
- James Boutique (4910 Sherbrooke St. W.)
- Suetables (1314 Greene Ave.)
- Victoria Hall (4625 Sherbrooke O.)
- The Studio Mtl (4924 Sherbrooke O.)
- Zone de Nutrition (4701-N St. Jean Boul. DDO)
