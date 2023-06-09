Are you ready to have fun? Are you ready to participate in an exciting event filled with entertainment and camaraderie, and help people while doing it? Join the team at Yaldei on Sunday, June 18 for a remarkable event — Yaldei’s Let’s Roll for Kids, 2023.
The Donald Berman Yaldei Developmental Centre, which is devoted to helping children with special needs reach their full potential, is getting ready to have fun and roll with you at Westbury Park in Côte-des-Neiges.
Cyclists have two exhilarating rides to choose from. Whether you prefer an easier route or crave a challenge, participants of all ages and skill levels can take part in this thrilling adventure. After the ride, join the gang for a fantastic family BBQ. There will be a variety of inflatables, face paint, slush, cotton candy, music … Everything to make a perfect day.
Yaldei’s Let’s Roll for Kids bike-a-thon is more than just a cycling event, it’s a celebration of inclusivity and support. The funds raised will help Yaldei provide access to a wide range of essential services for children with special needs. From specialized therapies to assistive technologies, your support will enable them to reach their full potential and navigate the world with greater independence and confidence. While you’re having fun, you can feel good knowing that you are providing endless joy and laughter to children with special needs and their families.
So, join Yaldei on Sunday, June 18 for a celebration of inclusivity and support, rolling together with excitement and camaraderie. Mark your calendars and get ready to pedal for purpose. Together, there is no limit to the fun we will have and the impact we will leave behind. We cannot wait to see you there.
Westbury Park is located at 4900 Van Horne Ave., corner Westbury Ave. in Côte-des-Neiges. To secure your spot, please register here: https://tinyurl.com/9v9zjsns . No prior registration is required if you would like to join us for the family fun day only.
