This Year's Montréal Pride Festival a hybrid event taking place Aug. 9 to 15

This year’s Montréal Pride Festival, taking place August 9 to 15, will be a hybrid event entirely adapted to the conditions of the 2021 summer season under the theme Together for All and promises to be more inclusive than ever in its representation all of the identities of the community’s sexual and gender diversity.
Montréal Pride, presented by TD Bank Group, will offer up over 70 hours of content, five conferences, five DJ sets, 32 community projects and four large scale spectacular shows along with plenty of other surprises. Organisers invites festival goers to take in its programming both online and, under conditions that follow public health guidance.
"I am especially proud and humbled to represent such a diverse programming that reflects our communities,” stated Sandy Duperval, spokesperson for the event. “This year, the obstacles, and challenges for our communities, especially for the most vulnerable ones, were enormous, yet our ability to mobilize and support each other has never been greater! Our communities have once again demonstrated their strength, resilience and most importantly, their ability to overcome obstacles and emerge stronger.”
Four pre-taped super shows, which will be broadcast in the evening on MAtv among others, during the week, will be offered along with the Opening and Closing evening ceremonies.
"As the LGBTQ2+ community continues to foster change all around us, we know everyone's help is required to pursue this journey,” stated Sylvie Demers, Chair, Québec Market, TD Bank Group. “Pride is a movement that unites us in celebration of social progress and diversity. Through the TD Ready Commitment, the Bank's global corporate citizenship platform, we are proud to support Pride 2021 and other LGBTQ2+ initiatives that help pave the way to a more inclusive and sustainable future."
Highlights include:
Aug. 9: Festival Grand Opening presented by TD — To mark the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples, Montréal Pride will feature a performance by Two-Spirit artist and activist from New-Brunswick, Jeremy Dutcher, hosted by Montréal Pride spokesperson Sandy Duperval.
Aug. 11: Xcellence, presented by Trojan — A show celebrating racialized queer and/or trans persons and applauding all aspects of the identities, featuring Tamara Weber, Lonely Boy, Magbeta, Redgee, Christopher Marlot, Barb Tarbox, Zaya Solange and Hua Li.
Aug. 12: FeminiX, presented by FIDO — Only women of the diversity delivering stunning performances as they distill a musical cocktail of pop, rap, indie, and R&B over 90 minutes, featuring Calamine, Flora Gionest, Andy Jon, Shah Frank, Sheenah Ko, Eadsé, Poulin, Bayla and more.
Aug. 13: MajestiX, presented by TD — This show regroups eXtraordinary local drag royalty under the MajestiX theme, performing their magical numbers with Barbada and Uma Gahd as your hosts with incredibly camp performances from Kiara, Alice Wildflower, Bambi Dextrous, Gabry Elle, Heaven Genderfuck, Gisele Lullaby, Lady BOom, Manny, Marla Deer, Veils of Bollywood, Misty Waterfalls, Peggy Sue, Prudence, RV Metal, Velma Jones, and Will Charmer.
Aug. 14: Cabaret Orgullo LatinX, presented by Casino de Montréal — A Latino Burlesque Canada production, this show will include burlesque, boylesque and drag numbers along with poems and erotic tales. All the artists performing are all Latinx and most of them live in Québec and Ontario. Expect a hot evening in the company of Anaconda LaSabrosa, Augusto Bitter, Black Mamba, Castro, Cherry Topp, El Toro, Gay Jesus, Lolita Blanca, Miami Minx and Salty Margarita!
Aug. 15: The Pride March and Live Closing Event — The Parade is back but in a slightly modified version in order to comply with health measures. The Pride March will not feature any motorised vehicles or floats. The closing event show will present the live performances of Québec artists Rita Baga and Maxime Landry with Sandy Duperval as presenter. Expect to sing, dance, and just enjoy yourself thanks to the talents of these homegrown artists who are part of the sexual and gender diversity.
For much, much more information, visit https://fiertemtl.com/en/
— Montréal Pride Celebrations
