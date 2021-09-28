A completely new career path, a new novel, and a new outlook on just about everything. Laval’s Sandra Rinaldi, who worked almost two decades with evenko as a Senior Director, Marketing & Public Relations, amicably left the company in July 2017, and decided instead to follow not one but two new passions at the age of 41.
“I felt like I was super unhappy, and I kept wondering, ‘Who am I,’” she said. “It showed in my attitude, in my work… I was just done. After some time sitting with myself and thinking about my next move, I thought back to when I was a kid at 21. I had really invested myself in the humans I worked with because I cared so much, and I realized I needed to do something that was going to help people and was bigger than me. So, I started googling ‘life coaching’ because this was where life was pulling me.”
But not before she wrote a novel, she added. Having always had a passion for writing as well as good love stories, she reminisced about a trip she took to Italy when she was 17 and decided to turn it into a book, which she entitled The Summer Everything Changed. “I wrote the novel in the summer of 2019 in just two months. It poured out of me, but then I tabled it for two years to go into life coaching. I went back to school at 41, which was insane, and I absolutely immersed myself in school and in these certifications. I adored it and was obsessed with it, and I loved what I was learning. At 41, it was so incredibly refreshing to learn. I was like a little kid. So, I started my coaching practice and went back to the book.”
Today, she has a growing business that she is passionate about.
“Life coaching is present-moment and goal-oriented therapy: What do you want to achieve and how do we get you there?” she explained. “It’s more like a class or program where you’re involved in your own personal work – what’s the homework and what action steps can be taken to get from A-B and then B-C.”
Because Rinaldi has experienced sudden changes in career and other life circumstances, she can truly relate to many of her clients. “I’ve been through a lot of these things and for me it’s so relatable. I think that’s why people love life coaching. After you pass over the skepticism of it, you can actually transform your life. I see it happening all the time and it’s incredible because I get to be a part of that. It’s the best.”
Despite the twists and turns her life has taken, Rinaldi is excited about what the future holds, both with her practice as well as writing. Her book was recently published and is on sale through various websites (www.sandrarinaldibooks.com).
“I want to make so much more of a bigger impact in both coaching and writing,” she said. “People who read my book DM [direct message] me and ask about the next one, which is so sweet and encouraging. The fact that people are appreciative of the book and ask me to write more gives me the push to write another book. I know I have more than one story in me.
“And, as for coaching, I have online courses coming and want to grow my business even more. Making the biggest impact is the goal. I want to help as many people as I can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.