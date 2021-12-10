There’s plenty going on at Parc Jean-Drapeau this winter

The Société du parc Jean-Drapeau (SPJD) recently announced the main components of its winter program, which begins December 18 and runs until; March 6, 2022. All the activities take place in what is dubbed as an easily accessible by the subway, “one-of-a-kind playground in the middle of the Saint Lawrence River.”
The activities are free and open to all and whether you are into sliding, cross-country skiing, cycling, climbing, hiking or simply a nature-lover, the Parc can accommodate all your interests this winter.
Espace 67, one of the new features this year, boasts an impressive 500-metre Skaters' Trail — an ice-covered pathway that will be refrigerated and maintained during the entire winter season. The public will have daily access to the trail, which will be lit up in the evening, and even livened up by the presence of DJs on some nights.
People of all ages will also be able to enjoy a brand new open sliding area with a great view of downtown Montréal. And the Biosphere — a museum entirely devoted to the links between society and the environment will be open throughout the winter months, with three exhibitions on tap.
Parc Jean-Drapeau also has three cross-country ski trails that will be marked out and maintained for the sport’s enthusiasts.
Newcomers can fall and get back up to their heart’s content on a 300-metre trail on Île Sainte-Hélène. Not far away, more seasoned skiers have an 800-metre layout for their skill level. The Ski de fond Montréal organization will also put on clinics for cross-country skiers who want to improve their technique. And located on Île Notre-Dame, the 5.4-kilometre-long third trail will accommodate more experienced skiers and will be interspersed with public art displays, heritage buildings and abundant nature.
A locker room with waxing tables will be available at the Pavillon de la Tunisie.
Fat bike enthusiast will have their own introductory trail, and Parc Jean-Drapeau's climbing wall will once again be turned into a wall of ice, where FQME-accredited
Climbers can tackle their favourite sport in a location not often accessible to buttoned down city dwellers. And for those who love to snowshoe, part of Mont Boullé will provide a great setting for visitors who want to spend some tamer time outdoors.
Bird watchers can get a close-up view of the nuthatches, chickadees and woodpeckers that make their home at the Parc. And to make the watching easier, bird-feeders will be set up in the wooded areas near the Biosphere, Pavillon de la Tunisie and Floralies Gardens.
If you don’t have your own equipment, skates, cross-country skis, bikes, snowshoes, and more can also be rented on site — in some instances, free of charge for Montréal residents under the age of 17. And concessions serving comfort food and hot drinks will also be on hand.
An important note: the Parc urges visitors to respect the Seven Principles of the Leave No Trace Program. Put simply: don’t be a bloody savage and clean up after yourselves in order to minimize your impact on the environment.
Finally, for outdoor activities taking place at the parc, vaccination passport will not be required. Passport will be required indoors, like at the Biodome
For full details on the winter activities at Parc Jean-Drapeau, visit parcjeandrapeau.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.